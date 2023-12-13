DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Palestine Festival of Literature Presents: How Empires End

Troxy
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
From £15.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Palestine Festival of Literature presents a major, one-off event in a landmark London venue featuring Raymond Antrobus, Omar Barghouti, Morgan Bassichis (JVP-NY), Mohammed El-Kurd, Sabrina Mahfouz, Max Porter, Yasmin El-Rifae, Kamila Shamsie, music fro...

This is an 14+ event.
Presented by The Palestine Festival of Literature.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

