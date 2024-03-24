DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TELETECH x ENCORE : TOULOUSE

Le Bikini
23 Mar - 24 Mar 2024
PartyToulouse
€21.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après une première date française en 2023 à Lyon, les Anglais de TELETECH s’associent une nouvelle fois à ENCORE pour une tournée nationale.

Rendez-vous le 23 mars au Bikini pour la première toulousaine.

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par TELETECH x ENCORE
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Bikini

Parc Technologique du Canal, Rue Théodore Monod, 31520 Ramonville-Saint-Agne, France
Doors open12:00 am

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.