Host Family - Color Wheel

Host Family, Semi Trucks, 2070

Genghis Cohen
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
$12.26

Host Family - Color Wheel
About

Host Family

Currently making their sounds in Los Angeles, Host Family is the recording project of Spencer Stange (guitars), Zac Hernandez (drums) & Imogen Lolos (vocals). The band has a wide variety of influences including art rock, noise pop, no wave, ja...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
Lineup

Host Family

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

