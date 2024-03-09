DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ben Hemsley is rapidly establishing himself in the house music world with luring melodies and flavours of old school rave nostalgia. Since playing alongside Patrick Topping, rhe Newcastle based DJ and producer has been traveling across the UK playing along...
