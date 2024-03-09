Top track

Ben Hemsley - Every Little Thing

Ben Hemsley North America Tour

SPYBAR
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ben Hemsley is rapidly establishing himself in the house music world with luring melodies and flavours of old school rave nostalgia. Since playing alongside Patrick Topping, rhe Newcastle based DJ and producer has been traveling across the UK playing along...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ben Hemsley

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

