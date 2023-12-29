Top track

Loco Disco Presents Diablo Discobar

Social Costa Mesa
Fri, 29 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsCosta Mesa
$5.67

About

Loco Disco presents DIABLO DISCOBAR (Ardalan's Disco Alias) + support from Rhythm & Leisure and Disco Religion

LAST LOCO DISCO OF THE YEAR! till we resume back on our weekly Fridays in Febuary 2024(:

Powered by Void Acoustics

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Loco Disco.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ardalan

Venue

Social Costa Mesa

512 West 19th Street, Costa Mesa, California 92627, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

