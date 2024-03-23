Top track

Oval: Luz Futuro

Sala Vol
Sat, 23 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Oval presenta:

L'artista canari Luz Futuro mira al passat amb ulls joves. El seu apropament modern i sensible al pop vuitaneter de la movida madrileña l'han establert com una de les promeses més destacades de l'escena nacional. L'artista i la seva banda e...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Oval.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luz Futuro

Venue

Sala Vol

Carrer de Sancho de Ávila, 78, 08018 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

