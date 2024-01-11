Top track

Sick on a Saturday

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Holly Cinnamon//Plastiq Passion/Self-Help//MSCMT

Gold Sounds
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sick on a Saturday
Got a code?

About

Live at Gold Sounds; 44 Willson Ave off the Morgan L

Holly Cinnamon

Plastiq Passion

Self-Help

90s cover band: My So-Called Mix Tape

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Gold Sounds.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Plastiq Passion, Self-Help

Venue

Gold Sounds

44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.