George Ka

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 6 Jun 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Révélée par son premier EP “Par Avance” qu’elle a porté sur de nombreuses scènes à travers la France, George Ka revient avec un nouvel album empreint de lucidité et d’espoir. Une dizaine de morceaux à l’écriture précise et imagée, qui nous invitent à obser...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open8:30 pm

