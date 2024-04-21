DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
El 18, 19 & 20 de Abril serán las fechas del próximo Barcelona Psych Fest 2024. Apúntalas en tu calendario y no te pierdas una nueva edición que será muy especial.
.
Excited to announce Barcelona Psych Fest 2024 will be held on 18th, 19th, and 20th of Ap...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.