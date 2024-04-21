DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Barcelona Psych Fest 2024

Sala Upload
19 Apr - 21 Apr 2024
GigsBarcelona
€62.22
About

El 18, 19 & 20 de Abril serán las fechas del próximo Barcelona Psych Fest 2024. Apúntalas en tu calendario y no te pierdas una nueva edición que será muy especial.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

