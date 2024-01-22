DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Waking Windows presents
zzzahara w/ Indie Anthony
Monday - January 22nd
Doors / Show
$15 Adv / $15 Dos
21+ / 18+ limited and must be in the venue before 9pm
For most of their life, Zzzahara has been looking backward. Raised in LA’s Highland Park neig...
