zzzahara w/ Indie Anthony

The Monkey House
Mon, 22 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsWinooski
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Waking Windows presents

zzzahara w/ Indie Anthony

Monday - January 22nd

Doors / Show

$15 Adv / $15 Dos

21+ / 18+ limited and must be in the venue before 9pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Waking Windows.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

zzzahara

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
100 capacity

