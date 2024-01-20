DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mega Spanish Party | Chapter Three: Resolutions (feat. Alex Martini)

Scala
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In this third chapter, the plot begins to unravel as we approach the climax, with Alex Martini taking control of the decks. One of Spain's most acclaimed urban DJs 🎧, the prodigal son returns to London's craziest party for a very special set...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Mega Spanish Party
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.