Comunidad Autonoma

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Sat, 16 Dec, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Comunidad Autonoma e Pianeta Blu si uniscono in un soundclash di Natale che vedrà avvicendarsi Milangeles, Go Dugong e Blinky in un B2B2B set per tutto l’arco della serata. Questa esclusiva formazione a 3 è il risultato una ricerca e indagine dei possibili...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.
Milangeles, Go Dugong

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

