GIFTED EVENTS PRESENTS AARON DEACON & FRIENDS

The Lower Third
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£14.03
Get ready to dance the night away at The Lower Third to the beats of talented DJs and enjoy special performances by Aaron Deacon and his friends. This is a party you don't want to miss!

This is an 23+ event
Presented by Gifted Events.
The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

