Dan Nightingale & Friends

The Crescent
Thu, 3 Oct 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyYork
£16.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

After two hugely successful national comedy tours, Dan Nightingale (host of the Have A Word Podcast) is doing something a little different in 2024: He's hosting a run of shows with some of his favourite comedians on the bill. With Dan doing what he does be...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Burning Duck Comedy.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dan Nightingale

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

