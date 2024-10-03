DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
An opener for Jonathan Ross and John Bishop, Nightingale’s heartfelt style of comedy is an Edinburgh Fringe favourite, as shown in his 2014 run of ‘Dan Nightingale is Trying His Best Not to be a Dick’.
After two hugely successful national comedy tours, Dan Nightingale (host of the Have A Word Podcast) is doing something a little different in 2024: He's hosting a run of shows with some of his favourite comedians on the bill. With Dan doing what he does be...
