DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SHE IS CONANN - Philly Premiere

PhilaMOCA
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$14.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In a barbaric fantasy sci-fi trip through time, sword-and-sorcery mythology is bent, fractured, and gender-swapped by master visionary Bertrand Mandico (THE WILD BOYS, AFTER BLUE (DIRTY PARADISE)) in his third feature epic. Six lives, six eras, and six dea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eric Bresler dba Cinedelphia Entertainment LLC
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.