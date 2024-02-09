DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Outfit Presents brings us a new music festival series to warm you up through the winter months. Omen Fest, situated in the heart of East London at the Old Blue Last, is a 5-date celebration of the best that 2024 has to offer.
The first night features indi...
