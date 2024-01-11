Top track

Head Above The Clouds Live Panel & Music

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Head Above The Clouds Live Panel & music

An evening of live panels and live acoustic music sets raising mental health awareness.

Panel 1: Inside The Industry

Panel 2: Mental Health and Touring

Music support act: 9:30pm

Music headline act: 10:15pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Head Above The Clouds Media.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Tom Speight

Venue

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

