Head Above The Clouds Live Panel & music
An evening of live panels and live acoustic music sets raising mental health awareness.
Panel 1: Inside The Industry
Panel 2: Mental Health and Touring
Music support act: 9:30pm
Music headline act: 10:15pm
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.