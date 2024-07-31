DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bobo Rondelli & Musica da Ripostiglio Castelnuovo

Piazza del Popolo
Wed, 31 Jul, 10:00 pm
GigsCastelnuovo di Val di Cecina
About

Castelnuovo 31 Luglio

Tutte le età
Ass Cult Musicastrada

Lineup

Bobo Rondelli

Venue

Piazza del Popolo

Piazza Del Popolo, 56041 Castelnuovo di Val di Cecina Pisa, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

