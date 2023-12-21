Top track

Jaime Takk - Cristales

Jaime Takk

Cadavra
Thu, 21 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jaime Takk nace de las ganas de mostrar al mundo esas canciones que lleva componiendo toda la vida y que nunca se ha atrevido a sacar del cajón de casa.

Después de tocar la batería en distintas bandas del país y dedicarse estos últimos años a acompañar po...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

