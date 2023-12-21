DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jaime Takk nace de las ganas de mostrar al mundo esas canciones que lleva componiendo toda la vida y que nunca se ha atrevido a sacar del cajón de casa.
Después de tocar la batería en distintas bandas del país y dedicarse estos últimos años a acompañar po...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.