ebb + flow and Respekt present Doc Martin

TBA Location New York
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$25.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ebb + flow is teaming up with Respekt Music to start 2024 with a bang!

Join us as we welcome Doc Martin back to Brooklyn for a night of killer beats and family vibes. Special guests TBA soon… See you on the dance floor!

Vibes by:

Doc Martin

A product o...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by 23 Meadow LLC dba The Monarch New York
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Doc Martin

TBA Location New York

New York, NY, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

