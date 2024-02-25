DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sergi Polo, the a multi-award winning one-liner comedian from Barcelona is doing his first ever WIP *EVER* !!!
As seen on BBC One, BBC Three, iTV Spanish National TV and heard on BBC Radio 4. Sergi is currently performing in the best clubs in the country...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.