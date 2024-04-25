Top track

Lucas Santtana - Cira, Regina e Nana

Lucas Santtana

Band on the Wall
Thu, 25 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£17.25

About

Brazilian guitarist, singer and composer Lucas Santtana performs live at Band on the Wall following the release of his ninth solo album, O Paraiso.

10+. Under 16s to be accompanied by an adult. ID required for 16+
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lucas Santtana

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

