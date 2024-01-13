Top track

La Paloma Pres. Carlos Willengton + Miqui Puig + Ari Up

La Paloma
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 6:30 pm
PartyBarcelona
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La Paloma Pres. Carlos Willengton + Miqui Puig + Ari Up

El 13 de gener portem a La Paloma un cartell de DJs experimenats. Carlos Willengton, el selector uruguaià que anima els dies i les nits amb classics disco i house, encapçalarà la tarda.

Amb ell hi s...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por La Paloma.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carlos Willengton, Miqui Puig, Ari Up

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
Event ends1:30 am

