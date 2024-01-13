DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La Paloma Pres. Carlos Willengton + Miqui Puig + Ari Up
El 13 de gener portem a La Paloma un cartell de DJs experimenats. Carlos Wellington, el selector uruguaià que anima els dies i les nits amb classics disco i house, encapçalarà la tarda. Amb ell hi se...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.