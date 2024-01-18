DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Love Love Magazine #7 Release Party ft. Gabi Garbutt + Special Guests

Paper Dress Vintage
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Love Love magazine is a bi-annual print magazine based in Paris that features a variety of art forms, including poetry, photography, illustration, collage art, and music. The 7th issue of the magazine, titled The Psychedelic Animal issue, explores the rela...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Live & Love Love Magazine .
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paul Shine, Gabi Garbutt

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

