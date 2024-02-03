Top track

IVW: Joyeria + Web + more tba

Sebright Arms
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£3The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joyeria with special guests Web + more tba...

So far, Joyeria has charted his career in invisible ink. Always a shape shifter, never a genre chaser. He’s quit bands when their buzz was the buzziest, he’s released music under names even devotees could neve...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sebright Arms.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Joyeria, Web

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

