Some Call It House. We Call It Home

Never Have I Ever
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us at NHIE for the ledgendary 3degrees reunion.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Never Have I Ever
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3 Degrees

Venue

Never Have I Ever

2247 North Lincoln Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

