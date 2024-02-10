DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
EX—M et RapClub s’associent pour vous proposer SUPER 8, un événement à la programmation riche composée de 8 artistes de la scène rap émergente.
Avec 34murphy, wasting shit, Leo SVR, arøne, Rozzy, Ball, Sely et Ylan.
Rendez-vous le 10/02/24 à la Salle de...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.