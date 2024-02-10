DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SUPER8

Salle de la Cité
Sat, 10 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsRennes
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
EX—M et RapClub s’associent pour vous proposer SUPER 8, un événement à la programmation riche composée de 8 artistes de la scène rap émergente.

Avec 34murphy, wasting shit, Leo SVR, arøne, Rozzy, Ball, Sely et Ylan.

Rendez-vous le 10/02/24 à la Salle de...

Pas de restriction d'âge
Présenté par ©EX—M et RAPCLUB
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Sely, arøne, Rozzy and 2 more

Salle de la Cité

10 Rue Saint-Louis, 35000 Rennes, France
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

