DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Project 91 is excited to take over Tribeca's private members club, Spring Place, on Saturday, January 27th, with a headline set by rising star Gudfella.
This will be Project 91's inaugural event at the renowned Spring Place. A night full of house music, c...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.