DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
::: NYE @ THE GEORGE TAVERN :::
New Years Eve plans can be a formidable foe, but we’re here to help. An absolutely stonking night with much to enjoy for all. 6pm til 5am, bands, DJs, pizza, and beer. Sounds like a good one to me 🤔
::: LIVE :::
Mandrake...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.