DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Labyrinth Open Air: Adriatique, BLOND:ISH, Âme

Tofte Manor
Sat, 6 Jul, 12:00 pm
DJBedford
From £67.32

About

From the Swiss Alps, to the temples of Egypt and now to the beautiful surroundings of Tofte Manor. Adriatique are back. On 6th July 2024, the Swiss duo will take their inimitable deep, melodic sound to the rolling UK countryside, to unite a hand-picked sel...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Labyrinth Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Adriatique, Âme, Jimi Jules and 2 more

Venue

Tofte Manor

Souldrop Rd, Bedford MK44 1HH, UK
Doors open12:00 pm

