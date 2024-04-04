Top track

Sam Lee Song Dreaming Tour + Special guests

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAshford
£20

About

Mercury Prize nominated folk singer, writer, conservationist, song collector, award-winning promoter, broadcaster and activist Sam Lee plays a unique role in the British music scene. A highly inventive and original singer, folk song interpreter, passionate...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Creative Folkestone.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sam Lee

Venue

Creative Folkestone Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse, 45-49 Tontine St., Folkestone, England CT20 1BN, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

