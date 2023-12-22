Top track

Grey Eyes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gold Light / Lawndry / Elijah Raymer (Good Trauma)

Static Age Records
Fri, 22 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$12.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Grey Eyes
Got a code?

About

Gold Light comes home from their 10th Anniversary Southern Winter Tour. Each December, for the past 10, Joe Chang and a rotating cast of merry players have toured the Southeast for a special holiday run. Filled with fun and friends and family, good times a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Static Age Records.

Lineup

Good Trauma, Gold Light

Venue

Static Age Records

110 North Lexington Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.