Foundations Jungle Party with Tim Reaper

Patterns
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Line Up
Tim Reaper
Charles Green
+ more

Tim Reaper (East Londoner Ed Alloh) produces lush yet hard-hitting jungle and breakbeat hardcore tracks which measure up to the best of the genre's early- to mid-'90s heyday. During his DJ gigs and podcas...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Tim Reaper

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

