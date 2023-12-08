DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

I Ruvidi

Mercato Sonato
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
I Ruvidi nascono da una momentanea ribellione, priva comunque di rancore, all’esterofilia musicale imperante e dalla voglia di darsi alla tradizione musicale di questa terra di mezzo in cui alcuni di loro sono cresciuti e da cui altri sono stati adottati....

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

