Top track

Härvest

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Poison Ruïn, New Skeletal Faces, Keepers

Soda Bar
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Härvest
Got a code?

About Poison Ruïn

“I’ve always found fantasy tropes to be incredibly evocative,” says Mac Kennedy, the lead vocalist of Philadelphia escapist punk band Poison Ruïn. Initially debuting as the multi-instrumentalist’s solo project in 2020, Kennedy’s devotion to cryptic, mediae Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Evoking a rich tapestry of ice-caked forests, peasant revolts, and silent knights, Poison Ruïn stab at the pulsing heart of what it means to live under the permanent midnight of contemporary life. H...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Poison Ruïn, New Skeletal Faces

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.