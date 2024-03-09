Top track

Bongeziwe Mabandla - Alright

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bongeziwe Mabandla

EartH
Sat, 9 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £29.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bongeziwe Mabandla - Alright
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

Known as the enigmatic spirit of African Soul, South Africa’s Bongeziwe Mabandla is a multiple award-winning artist who has recorded four acclaimed albums, performed on an array of national and international st...

Presented by DMP.

Lineup

Bongeziwe Mabandla

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.