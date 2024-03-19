Top track

Mutual Benefit - Storm Cellar Heart

Mutual Benefit

Brudenell Social Club
Tue, 19 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.80

About

For singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jordan Lee, who has recorded as Mutual Benefit since 2009, the title of his expansive fourth studio album, Growing at the Edges, is many-layered. “I became interested in the unruly first signs of growth afte...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...

Lineup

Mutual Benefit

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

