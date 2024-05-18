Top track

Wicked Games

Parra For Cuva

Musicbox Lisboa
Sat, 18 May 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsLisbon
€22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A identidade sónica de Parra for Cuva pode ser resumida numa única palavra: Wanderlust. Reconhecido por um distinto sentido de mundanismo, a sua música forma um reino mágico onde a ressonância dos tambores de aço das Caraíbas se entrelaça com instrumentos...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Doors open9:00 pm

