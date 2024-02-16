DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Darcy Winter // Honey Buzzard + More tba

The Camden Assembly
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 6:45 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
HOT VOX's premier showcase event sees the varied talents and artistic endeavour of some of the finest bands married together in a night of seamless musical harmony. Camden’s world-renowned Assembly plays host to some of the best bands from the HOT VOX rost...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Hot Vox.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AN, UK
Doors open6:45 pm

