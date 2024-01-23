DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Just Jazz Presents Linda May Han Oh

Townhouse Venice
Tue, 23 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
$33.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Just Jazz kicks off 2024 with bassist Linda May Han Oh and The Glass Hours! A perfect way to start off the New Year with extraordinary musicians. Come Join us at The Townhouse Venice on Tuesday, Jan 23rd. Doors open at 7p. Shows at 8p & 9p Killer band with...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Just Jazz Foundation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Linda May Han Oh

Townhouse Venice

52 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291, USA
