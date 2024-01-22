DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Just Jazz kicks off 2024 with bassist Linda May Han Oh and The Glass Hours! A perfect way to start off the New Year with extraordinary musicians. Come Join us at The Townhouse Venice on Tuesday, Jan 23rd. Doors open at 7p. Shows at 8p & 9p Killer band with...
