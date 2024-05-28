DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lady Wray, the soulful enchantress of contemporary R&B, influenced by legends like Aretha Franklin, Etta James and Missy Elliott, joins us in Manchester for a soul-stirring performance this May.
Bringing a fresh and authentic energy to the world of soul m...
