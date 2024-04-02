DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Psychedelic World of Erkin Koray

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 2 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£13.75
About

The eclectic Djanan Turan and The Flying Karpet Collective bring us into The Psychedelic World of Turkish rock legend Erkin Koray.

The group will be commemorating the anniversary of the Anatolian Rock pioneer.

London-based Turkish artists Djanan Turan an...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

