In My Name _ Monopoli

Ex Deposito Carburanti
Tue, 1 Oct 2024, 9:30 am
ArtMonopoli
IN MY NAME è un evento diffuso ad alto tasso tellurico che, con 17 artisti internazionali che hanno fatto la storia dell'Urban Art, scuote il territorio con mesi di arte ed eventi in location fuori dal comune a Treviso e a Monopoli (BA).

IN MY NAME porta...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Evyartillery srls.
Venue

Ex Deposito Carburanti

Via Arenazza 40, 70043 Monopoli Bari, Italy
