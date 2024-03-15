DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SERIE-CONCERT : BREAKING BAD

Le Plan
Fri, 15 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€10.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

L'épisode “La Mouche” de la série culte Breaking Bad, mis en musique par Yohan Landry (Microfilm) et Benoit Gaucher (Nesseria).

Créée par Vince Gilligan, la série Breaking Bad se concentre sur Walter White, un professeur de chimie surqualifié et père de f...

Réservé aux plus de 3 ans
Présenté par Le Plan.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Plan

1 Avenue Louis Aragon, 91130 Ris-Orangis, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.