La vita fino a qui

Dente

SPAZIOPORTO
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€25.30

La vita fino a qui
About

Per tutta la settimana di San Valentino ed anche quella successiva, in occasione della ristampa de “L’amore non è bello” in doppio vinile, Dente sarà impegnato in un mini tour di 5 date in cui suonerà integralmente l’album insieme ad una band speciale e al...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Lineup

Dente

Venue

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

