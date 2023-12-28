DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La chimera

Cinema Beltrade
Thu, 28 Dec, 9:40 pm
FilmMilano
From €6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
v.o. italiano con sottotitoli in inglese

Ognuno insegue la sua chimera, senza mai riuscire ad afferrarla. Per alcuni è il sogno del guadagno facile, per altri la ricerca di un amore ideale… Di ritorno in una piccola città sul mar Tirreno, Arthur ritrova l...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Barz and Hippo s.n.c. di Corti Paola Emma & c..

Cinema Beltrade

Via Nino Oxilia, 10, 20127 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

