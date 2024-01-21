DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Prescriptions w/ Speckled Bird, Keaton Schiller, & Gold Connections

Siberia
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$14.89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A timeless rock & roll band for the modern world, The Prescriptions sharpen their sound with Time Apart. Produced by Ben Tanner (Alabama Shakes) and Brendan Benson (The Raconteurs), the album funnels a half-century of American and British sounds — includin...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Siberia.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Prescriptions, Gold Connections

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

